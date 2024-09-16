Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $61.44

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.44.
TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
