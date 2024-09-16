Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $102.33

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $4,963,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

