Brokers Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

OXM stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $54,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

