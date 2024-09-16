Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

