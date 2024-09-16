Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.