Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

