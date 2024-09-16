Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $183.30 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

