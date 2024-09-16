Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTLP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.32 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

