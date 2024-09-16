Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3,887.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $40,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

