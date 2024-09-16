Carson Advisory Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPM stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

