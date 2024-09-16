Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $108.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.62.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

