CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CNP opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

