Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $198.61 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.43.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

