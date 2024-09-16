Choreo LLC Acquires 4,078 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 405,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

