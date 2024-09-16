Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 1,679 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $359.16 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $361.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average is $293.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.15.

View Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.