Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 5,590 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NRG Energy by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NRG opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

