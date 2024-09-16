Choreo LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 781.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 73,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

