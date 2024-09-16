Choreo LLC Buys New Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $38.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

