Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 117,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

