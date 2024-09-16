Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 43,662 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE CWK opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

