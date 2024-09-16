Choreo LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

