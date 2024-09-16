Choreo LLC Invests $436,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 161,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

