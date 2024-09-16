Choreo LLC Invests $449,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $202.72 and a fifty-two week high of $296.45.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson Public
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.