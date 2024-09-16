Choreo LLC Invests $449,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $202.72 and a fifty-two week high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

