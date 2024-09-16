Choreo LLC Invests $472,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

