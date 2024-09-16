Choreo LLC Invests $481,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 360.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

