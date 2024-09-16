Choreo LLC Invests $513,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $62.56 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

