Choreo LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

