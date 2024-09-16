Choreo LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

