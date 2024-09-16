Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

DASH opened at $131.35 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.