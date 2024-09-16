Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 390,611 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

