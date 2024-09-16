Choreo LLC Purchases New Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,176,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

