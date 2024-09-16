Choreo LLC Raises Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

