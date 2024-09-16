Choreo LLC Takes Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

