Choreo LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

