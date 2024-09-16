Choreo LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

