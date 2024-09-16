Citigroup Trims Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Target Price to $65.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $92.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.40.

OXM stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

