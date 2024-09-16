Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLH opened at $243.97 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.