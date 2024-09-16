Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

