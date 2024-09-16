Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,757,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 536,393 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognyte Software

In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of CGNT opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $498.92 million, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.