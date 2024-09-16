Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.