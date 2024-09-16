Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.