Comparing Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) & MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MannKind has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MannKind shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $198.96 million 8.67 -$11.94 million $0.03 209.07 Evotec $572.16 million 13.25 $7.14 million $0.41 56.00

This table compares MannKind and Evotec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than MannKind. Evotec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind 4.73% -11.97% 6.64% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MannKind and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 6 1 3.14 Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A

MannKind presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.22%. Given MannKind’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Evotec.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.