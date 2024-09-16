Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells $157,704.40 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $21.26 on Monday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Contango Ore

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Contango Ore in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.