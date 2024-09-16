Contrasting Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and DHI Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $151.88 million 0.52 $3.49 million $0.04 40.51

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A DHI Group 1.77% 7.47% 3.54%

Risk and Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHI Group beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

