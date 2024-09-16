Contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.65 million 4.81 $1.38 million $0.40 9.93 LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats LandBridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

