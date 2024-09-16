Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 283.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

