Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Copart worth $227,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

