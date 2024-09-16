CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

