Critical Analysis: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Antelope Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $107.22 million 2.11 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -2.67 Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.01 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and Antelope Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 4 3 0 2.43 Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats Spire Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

