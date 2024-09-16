Critical Analysis: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) versus Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and Golden Ocean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Ocean Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golden Ocean Group pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group 22.01% 10.57% 5.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Golden Ocean Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -5.42 Golden Ocean Group $885.77 million 2.63 $112.27 million $0.93 12.53

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Ocean Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2024, the company owned a fleet of 83 dry bulk vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

