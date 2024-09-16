Critical Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx -1,146.81% -152.82% -56.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A MeiraGTx $8.12 million 33.65 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.63

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and MeiraGTx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 429.41%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

