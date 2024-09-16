Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $347.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.19. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $352.49.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

